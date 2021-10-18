Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 150,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AMST opened at $1.79 on Monday. Amesite has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

