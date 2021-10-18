CIBC Boosts Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENRFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.