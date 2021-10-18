KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

KPLUY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

