Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

MNGPF stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Man Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

