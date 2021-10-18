BMO Capital Markets Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of HRUFF stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

