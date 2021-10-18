Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

