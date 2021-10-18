Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce sales of $79.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.00 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 939.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $174.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $252.76 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.23.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

