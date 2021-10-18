Contrasting First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) & Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 23.17% 8.85% 0.77% Carver Bancorp -21.63% -21.20% -0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.53 $12.16 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 2.28 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

