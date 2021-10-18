Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) vs. 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% 36Kr -50.40% -47.50% -32.35%

This table compares Janel and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million 0.25 -$1.73 million N/A N/A 36Kr $59.27 million 1.00 -$42.95 million N/A N/A

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Janel and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

36Kr has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Janel.

Volatility & Risk

Janel has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janel beats 36Kr on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

