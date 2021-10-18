National Bank (NBHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 million. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of National Bank worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

