Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watsco stock opened at $285.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.00 and its 200 day moving average is $282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

