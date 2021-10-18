Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

