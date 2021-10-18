SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.57.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,103 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

