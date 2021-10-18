HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.97 on Thursday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. Research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HSBC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

