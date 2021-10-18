CIBC Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$11.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.43.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $7.56 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.