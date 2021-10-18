Scotiabank Raises Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$43.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.13.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

