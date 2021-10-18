Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

