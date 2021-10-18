Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$109.50 Price Target at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$109.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.36%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

