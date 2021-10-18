Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.33.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.81 on Monday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 288.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

