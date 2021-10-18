Barclays Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €147.33 ($173.33).

EPA SU opened at €144.28 ($169.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.50. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

