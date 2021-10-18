Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Declines By 31.1%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $84,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $261.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

