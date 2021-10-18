Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post $3.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.54 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $19.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TGTX opened at $33.31 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

