First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

