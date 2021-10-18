Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weyco Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.64 million, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.65. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

