Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

