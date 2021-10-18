Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to announce sales of $47.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $41.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $194.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRNS opened at $70.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $528.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

