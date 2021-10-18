Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

UMICY stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Umicore has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

