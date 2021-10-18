The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

