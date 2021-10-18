Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Given New C$1.35 Price Target at Scotiabank

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.20 to C$1.35 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GTE opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.28. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 433.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,191,996 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 802,930 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.