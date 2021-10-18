LGI Homes, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $138.61 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.06.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 49,756 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

