Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.

Shares of ESS opened at $333.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

