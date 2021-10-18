Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNFI. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.28.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

