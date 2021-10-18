Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post sales of $503.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the highest is $510.99 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $437.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%.

NBR has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 67.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 61.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $465,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $120.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $994.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

