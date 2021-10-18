Logitech International (LOGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

