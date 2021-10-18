Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday.

discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 1,076 ($14.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 930.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

