JTC (LON:JTC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JTC to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 794 ($10.37) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 758.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 680.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 957.27 ($12.51).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

