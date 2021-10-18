ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AETUF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.86. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

