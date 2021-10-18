Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,150

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,112.27 ($27.60).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,795 ($23.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,513.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,414.82. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,798 ($23.49). The company has a market capitalization of £139.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.27%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

