Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Head to Head Analysis

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Arko alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arko and Weis Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02% Weis Markets 2.66% 9.37% 6.04%

Risk and Volatility

Arko has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weis Markets has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and Weis Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.31 $13.19 million $0.14 70.14 Weis Markets $4.11 billion 0.35 $118.92 million N/A N/A

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Summary

Arko beats Weis Markets on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.