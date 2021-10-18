FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in September

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.39. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

