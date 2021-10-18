Berenberg Bank Reiterates €254.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €227.58 ($267.75).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at €198.60 ($233.65) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €196.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €208.04.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.