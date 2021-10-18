Entain (LON:ENT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

ENT has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

ENT stock opened at GBX 2,097 ($27.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,010.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,823.25. The firm has a market cap of £12.30 billion and a PE ratio of 89.62.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

