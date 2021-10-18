Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

NMRK opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

