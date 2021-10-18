Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States."

PGRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

PGRE opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Paramount Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

