Installed Building Products’ (IBP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $142.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.22.

NYSE:IBP opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

