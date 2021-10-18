Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Croda International Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Croda International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

COIHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $62.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.87. Croda International has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $66.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6606 per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

