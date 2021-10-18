Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $421.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $287.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.35 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $8,308,231.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,157 shares of company stock valued at $235,887,356. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

