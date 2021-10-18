Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.54 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

