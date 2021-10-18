Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Strong Sell

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.15 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $310.57 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $43,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,426 shares of company stock worth $314,137 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1.1% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 114.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 717,440 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth about $2,761,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

