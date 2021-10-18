Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

